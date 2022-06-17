Parenthood's Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Break Up After More Than 10 Years Together

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

We have four words that may just break your heart: Lorelai Gilmore is single.

After more than 10 years together, Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham and actor Peter Krause have gone their separate ways, her rep confirmed to People, noting the pair "quietly ended their relationship last year."

Though Graham, 55, and Krause, 56, first met as guest stars on the '90s show Caroline in the City, their friendship didn't turn romantic until they began co-starring on the hit series Parenthood in 2010. And while viewers watched their bond grow as the Braverman siblings onscreen, fans very rarely got a glimpse of their romance offscreen.

"Nobody knew about it for a while, because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out," the actress told Redbook in 2010. "I've also been really protective of it, because it's important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show."