Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Her in Must-See Vacation Footage

Kim Kardashian revealed how Pete Davidson captured the “cutest pics” of their recent Tahiti vacation. Keep up with their playful banter in The Kardashians star’s latest social media posts.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete for Making Fun of Her on Vacay

So this is how Kim Kardashian gets the perfect shots…

Earlier this week, the SKIMS mogul joined boyfriend Pete Davidson on a tropical trip to Tahiti. Kim later gave fans a glimpse into the scenic vacation on Instagram when she wrote, "Beach for 2." 

But as followers kept up with her latest bikini photos—and a rare PDA shot—some were left wondering how she is able to capture the content. As it turns out, it involves some innocent fun with Pete behind the camera.

"I can't tell if he's making fun of me?!?!" Kim wrote on Instagram Stories while showcasing videos of Pete trying to get the perfect photo for the 'gram. "Oh he's making fun of me. He's letting me struggle at this point."

As the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked for directions while trying to pose on a paddle board, Pete was overheard laughing away. But as it turns out, the Saturday Night Live alum got rave reviews for his work.

photos
Celebs on Vacation

"He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying," she wrote. "He even attempted to get content riding bikes. Wasn't his best work."

According to a source, the couple flew to Papeete on Kim's private jet and went to Brando Island to enjoy some fun in the sun. And while both parties are already back home, it's not too late to look back on all the memories made on vacation. Keep scrolling for all the tropical pictures. 

Instagram
Kayak for Two

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed time out on the water during their getaway.

Instagram
Instagram Boyfriend

Kim confirmed on Instagram Story that Pete "passed the content taking boyfriend test."

Instagram
Get the Shot

Behind every great picture, is a great photographer. Well done Pete. 

Instagram
Who's Laughing Now

"I can't tell if he's making fun of me," Kim wrote as Pete tried to capture the best shot. 

Instagram
Reviews Are In

"He turned out to be the best photog," Kim wrote when praising Pete. 

Instagram
Prada Pose

Kim gave fans a close-up of Pete's vacation style.

Instagram
Beach Beauty

The couple spent alone time on Brando Island.

Instagram
Couple Goals

The pair twinned in matching sunglasses and bathing suits.

Instagram
Selfie Time

A blonde Kim posed for a selfie with the gorgeous backdrop.

Instagram
PDA

They sealed the trip with a kiss.

