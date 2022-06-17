Hear Lil Nas X's Heartfelt Message for LGBTQ+ Youth

In honor of Pride Month, Lil Nas X is sharing some words of wisdom for young members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"Just keep going," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on June 16. "Keep trying new things and keeping your head up in this world."
The "Industry Baby" rapper has made a major mark on LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry, but like plenty of young queer people, he went through many struggles of his own.
"There's gonna be a lot of people, they wanna try to knock you down over and over," the Grammy winner shared on the red carpet. "You're gonna knock yourself down sometimes. There are gonna be a lot of intrusive thoughts you don't want to be there, but just keep going."
At the awards ceremony, Lil Nas X was honored with the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors gifted young songwriters making an impact on the industry.
"It means the world," he said. "I'm beside so many legendary people getting honored. And a lot of people are like, 'Why is he here?' But I'm in this place. I'm supposed to be here."
As for the celeb Lil Nas X was most excited to see in attendance? "I'm really nervous to meet Mariah [Carey]," he told Daily Pop, who herself was a part of this year's Songwriting Hall of Fame inductees.
Also inducted into this year's class was Pharrell Williams, who told E! News that he was feeling an "immense sense of gratitude."
"But then, the other side of is it like, 'Damn, what am I doing here?'" Williams said. "There are legends in here tonight. And so, just to be in the same room with them is a complete honor, and again, just give honor and reverence to everything that they have done."
