Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart and More Dads Share the Best Advice They Have for Parenting

Watch : Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Give Fatherly Advice: The Rundown

For Hollywood's biggest stars, the greatest role in town is simply dad.

This Father's Day weekend, some men like Nick Jonas are celebrating the holiday for the first time as a parent. But for others like Tom Brady, Nick Lachey, Kevin Hart and Sean Lowe, this special time is another opportunity to be fully present with their kids who matter most.

"My dad always showed up," The Bachelor star exclusively recalled to E! News. "He didn't necessarily verbalize this, but he lived it out during my entire childhood. Whether it was a spelling bee, football game, awards ceremony or a call for help, my dad always showed up. Being present and supportive will make a much bigger impact on your child than material possessions ever could."

And while busy work schedules, financial pressure and other factors can make parenthood challenging, dads like Luke Bryan are quick to remind you that you don't need to be perfect to make a positive difference.

"Cut yourself some slack, because you're not always going to knock it out of the park," the country singer told E! News. "The important thing is being able to say you're sorry and learn from fatherhood each and every day."