HBO Game of Thrones May Get a Spinoff With Kit Harington's Jon Snow

Jon Snow may still know something yet.

HBO is exploring a potential Game of Thrones spinoff, a sequel series focusing on Kit Harington's character, Deadline reported on June 16. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that the cable network has entered into early development on the project. HBO declined to comment when reached by E! News.

Both outlets said Harington is expected to reprise his role of Jon, a.k.a. Aegon Targayen, should the project be produced. E! News has reached out to the actor's rep for comment and has not heard back.

The report comes two months before HBO debuts House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel series. More prequels, including one based on creator George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg book series, are also in development.

At the end of Game of Thrones' final season, which aired in 2019, Jon commits a shocking killing, is exiled from Westeros and rejoins Tormund and his direwolf Ghost to lead the Wildlings north of the Wall.