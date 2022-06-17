Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark Fiercely Defends Ex Tayshia Adams From Haters

Zac Clark has had enough of the critics.
While his relationship with Tayshia Adams came to an end in November 2021, The Bachelorette star isn't afraid to stand up for the woman whose heart he once won over.
Earlier this week, Tayshia posted bikini pictures on Instagram after enjoying a day at the beach in Newport Beach, Calif. But when one follower questioned why she "constantly posts selfies and boobs and bikinis" of herself, Zac couldn't help but step in and stand up for his ex.
"Congrats!! You got me! My first, and hopefully last ‘clapback!'" he wrote in the comment section. "Enough is enough. One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s--t, I see this s--t. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s--t up."
But wait, he wasn't done.
"I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind if so much easier, I promise," he said. "So @Tayshia f--k the noise and keep doing your thing. Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining. I know you and I know you to be a really good person."
While Tayshia hasn't publicly responded to the words of encouragement, it's another sign that this Bachelor Nation breakup is far from messy. When addressing the split during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special last December, Tayshia admitted the decision to separate wasn't easy.
"All I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," Tayshia shared. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure what the future holds."
During season 16 of The Bachelorette, Tayshia was given the opportunity to find romance after Clare Crawley and Dale Moss quickly fell in love. In the show's December 2020 finale, Zac got down on one knee and proposed to Tayshia.
Since the breakup, Tayshia stepped away from co-hosting Bachelor Nation's Click Bait podcast to focus on other projects like hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted.
As for Zac, he continues working on Release Recovery center, a full-service organization that helps individuals struggling with addiction. He also recently joined Bachelor Nation's Blake Moynes and Noah Erb for a charity trip to the Bahamas.