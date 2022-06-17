Why Tamra Judge Still Hasn't Met BFF Vicki Gunvalson's New Boyfriend

Will Vicki Gunvalson's new boyfriend pass the BFF test?
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is sharing an update on her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star's love life. Since breaking up with ex-fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021, Vicki announced that she has a new man in her life.
"I actually have not met him yet," Tamra surprisingly revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News. "He goes back and forth from Texas to Orange County. I'm gonna meet him, he's gonna go to the premiere of Ultimate Girls Trip."
Tamra continued, "He sounds really nice but I told Vicki today, I said, 'I'm gonna need a blood sample to send to the lab to make sure that he checks out. I'm gonna need his ID, his driver's license number. I need to do a full background check because your picker is not good.'"
Tamra added that Vicki "seems much happier," even though Steve got married just seven months after their split.
"It took her a awhile to get over Steve and he's constantly still surprising her till this day with getting married so soon," Tamra explained. "So I'm hoping she's completely over him and she can move on and have a a good relationship finally. Somebody that she can possibly get married to. I knew she would never marry Steve, I knew it wasn't going to happen. I knew he wasn't that great for her. But what happened when I interfered with her and Brooks [Ayers], I didn't want to repeat that."
Prior to Steve, Vicki's relationship with Brooks was a hot topic on and off RHOC, with Tamra being very vocal about disliking Brooks (it was later revealed that he faked hospital cancer records).
Don't miss Tamra, Vicki and more ex-Housewives when Ultimate Girls Trip season two premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.
