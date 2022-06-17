Why Tamra Judge Still Hasn't Met BFF Vicki Gunvalson's New Boyfriend

Watch : What Tamra Judge Thinks of Vicki Gunvalson's New Man

Will Vicki Gunvalson's new boyfriend pass the BFF test?

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is sharing an update on her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star's love life. Since breaking up with ex-fiancé Steve Lodge in September 2021, Vicki announced that she has a new man in her life.

"I actually have not met him yet," Tamra surprisingly revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News. "He goes back and forth from Texas to Orange County. I'm gonna meet him, he's gonna go to the premiere of Ultimate Girls Trip."

Tamra continued, "He sounds really nice but I told Vicki today, I said, 'I'm gonna need a blood sample to send to the lab to make sure that he checks out. I'm gonna need his ID, his driver's license number. I need to do a full background check because your picker is not good.'"