Cardi B's Reebok Collection Makes a Bold Statement With an Attitude to Match

There's some shoes in this house. There's some shoes in this house. Certified chic, seven days a week. Cardi B and Reebok make other brands weak. That's right, Cardi has collaborated with the iconic brand for another collection. This drop includes shoes and clothes inspired by "living in an enchanted, euphoric state." The Let Me Be... Enchanted collection is energetic, with bold silhouettes and luxurious materials that epitomize the artist's iconic sense of style.

Reebok and Cardi B's latest collection was designed with all bodies in mind. The size-inclusive styles have sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. Plus, some of the shoes come in kids and toddler sizes, which means there really is something for all of the fans.