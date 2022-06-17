Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Shares How She's "Pushing Forward" 6 Months After Stillbirth

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Star Maya Vander Opens Up About Her Stillbirth

Six months after suffering a stillbirth, Selling Sunset's Maya Vander is trying to focus on the future.

"I have women (who might be going through the something similar) ask me how I'm doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I'm able to continue pushing forward with my daily life," she wrote on Instagram June 16. "Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy - a healthy distraction always keeps me going."

Her advice? Try to get back into a routine. "My advice is get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins), and talk to someone," the 40-year-old shared. "From my own experiences, I know the pain of loss won't heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process."

Last summer, Maya announced that she and husband Dave Miller were expecting their third child. (They are also parents to Aidan, 3, and Elle, 2.) However, in December, she shared that she experienced a stillbirth with son Mason at 38 weeks pregnant.