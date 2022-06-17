Watch Tristan Thompson Give Drake Relationship Advice in "Falling Back" Music Video

Watch : J.Lo's Hot Girl Summer, Cameron 110 & Hangin' With Drake

Here's a cameo you probably did not see coming.



In celebration of his latest album release, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake dropped a music video for his first single, "Falling Back," on June 17. And in the nearly 10-minute-long clip, Drake gets married to 23 women, and Tristan Thompson serves as his best man for the epic wedding day. Most surprisingly, perhaps is that the NBA player even imparts a few words of relationship wisdom right before the ceremony.

(Ahem, ICYMI, here's how Khloe Kardashian reacted to Tristan's latest cheating scandal.)



In fact, the video opens with Tristan asking an extremely nervous Drake if he is "ready" for the union that's about to take place. And though the Toronto-born rapper says he is, Tristan still reassures him that it's not too late to run. "Doesn't feel right, we scrap it," he tells Drake. "We go home, it's done."

However, Drake makes it clear this is God's plan. "It's a good time for me, you know," he says to Tristan. "I'm ready to settle down, I'm in love." To which the basketball pro responds, "Happy for you. If we're gonna do this, we're gonna get you right. You only get married once."