Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Charlize Theron debuted a dark mullet cut, Jennifer Aniston freshened up her signature look for summer and Reign Disick took a style cue from his new step-dad Travis Barker.

By Tierney Bricker Jun 19, 2022
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Change is in the air, so what better time to switch up your look? 

With the official start of summer just days away, several celebrities decided to head into the new season with a new 'do, including Jennifer Aniston, who made a few tweaks to her iconic hairstyle. Charlize Theron, meanwhile, debuted a bold new style, stepping out with a jet-black mullet cut, and Reign Disick followed in his new stepdad Travis Barker's footsteps and went for a mohawk. You know the old saying: The family that punks together, stays together!

Plus, Lizzo brightened up her tresses by dyeing them bubblegum pink and Tessa Thompson tested out a new red hue. Oh, and did we mention we got our first glimpse at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie? You're welcome. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/Chris McMillan
Jennifer Aniston

The one where we immediately book an appointment with our hairstylist.

For summer, the Friends star freshened up her famous locks with her longtime stylist Chris McMillan sharing a snap of her new look on Instagram June 13.

"nothing better than a fresh summer cut," McMillan captioned the photo, which featured the 53-year-old's strands styled in beach-ready waves. "Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way). A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer."

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, let's go party.

The Internet lost its mind on June 15 when the first image of the Oscar nominee as Ken in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie was released. In the photo, the 41-year-old is rocking platinum blonde hair and rock-hard abs, which are graciously on display in his all-denim outfit. He's also sporting a pair of "Ken" boxers poking out of his jeans.

Gosling stars opposite Margot Robbie (she's the titular doll) in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which will hit theaters in 2023.

Instagram; Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Reign Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's 7-year-old son is taking style cues from his stepdad.

The Kardashians star shared three photos of her youngest on June 12 showing off his new haircut, a freshly shaved mohawk. The bold look was reminiscent of Travis Barker's famous hairstyle he rocked in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.

Kardashian captioned her post with razor emojis and a devil's horns and the "rock on" gesture.

Shutterstock
Charlize Theron

The Oscar winner has gone to the dark side.

Theron stepped out with a bold new hairstyle at her second annual block party to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), debuting jet-black locks and a mullet cut.

At the  June 12 event, the 46-year-old revealed the look is for her upcoming Netflix movie The Old Guard, with Theron reprising her role as Andy in the sequel. 

"We needed something that felt like time had passed," she told The Hollywood Reporter, "so for that, you go with the ol' mullet."

Instagram/Lizzo
Lizzo

Think pink.

The "Grrrls" singer revealed her bright new hair color in a series of selfies on Instagram June 14. Styled in long, loose waves, Lizzo's hair was a bright magenta hue. 

This isn't the first time Lizzo has rocked cotton candy-colored locks as the 34-year-old wore the look at the 2019 Met Gala. And she also sported it this past February when she celebrated Galentine's Day by dyeing her hair and styling it in heart-shaped buns.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Gotham/GC images
Tessa Thompson

Valkyrie is feeling fiery.

The Thor star stepped out in New York City on June 14 with a new hair color and style. In a departure from her signature long, dark tresses, the 38-year-old's hair was dyed red and styled in short curls. 

