The Challenge’s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Bring Baby Girl Maya Home After Heart Surgery

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have amazing news to share: Weeks after welcoming their baby girl, she is out of the NICU and at home with her family. Find out more below.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge's baby girl is on the mend.
 
Almost a week after The Challenge stars confirmed they recently welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Maya Grace Wharton, Cory updated fans on their baby's recovery process. As Cory explained in a previous Instagram post celebrating his newborn's arrival, Maya was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a congenital heart condition present at birth.
 
"Maya [was] discharged from the hospital," he tweeted alongside a photo of their family on June 14. "Thank you to everyone for your prayers, we know it's a long journey but today we celebrate." Just a few days before his latest announcement, the Teen Mom star also shared the reality behind the road ahead for their daughter.
 
"Maya Grace Wharton there's so much to say," he wrote on June 10. "Long story short, Maya was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia. She's going to need three surgeries and she's already had the first one and on the road to recovery."

In a touching Instagram post shared that day, Cory also opened up about visiting their daughter in the NICU after birth, noting that she had a successful surgery on June 7.

"I wanna say God is good and thank you to EVERYONE for your prayers throughout this pregnancy & birth!" Cory began his post, adding that both parents "can't wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs." (The two are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Mila, and Cory is also dad of 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd).

In his post dedicated to Maya, Cory explained that although he debated on whether his family would share this news, he ultimately wants to help those who may be going through similar circumstances.

"Daddy loves you so much, you are so strong, everyday visiting you in NICU isn't easy but if that's what it takes then we are gonna do that," he added. "We are always right by your side. I'm so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can't wait to watch your personality blossom, and I can't wait for you to meet your sisters they have SOOOO MUCH love for you and they both are going to be incredible big sisters to you."
 

