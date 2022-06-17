Nordstrom Rack Designer Bag Deals: Save 83% on Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Furla, Vince Camuto and More

Nordstrom Rack has can't miss discounts on crossbody bags, handbags, backpacks, work totes, and more essentials from your favorite brands.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 17, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack BagsGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Take your ensemble to the next level with a coordinating bag. A cute crossbody, a functional carry-all tote, or a matching shoulder bag can really elevate your look. Plus, these are functional pieces as well, of course. If you want a designer bag, but you don't want to shell out the cash, head over to Nordstrom Rack because they have some unbelievable discounts on so many top designers including Kate Spade, Saint Laurent, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Furla, and Marc Jacobs.

If you want to save up to 83%, you need to check out these deals. And let's be honest: who doesn't want that discount? Whether you're shopping for you or getting a gift for someone else, these Nordstrom Rack bag deals are worth the shop.

Kate Spade Bag Deals

Kate Spade Cove Street Crossbody Bag

Go hands-free with this cute crossbody bag that you can also rock as a shoulder bag. It also comes in pink, taupe, and yellow. 

$228
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Mini Margaux Leather Satchel

If you're looking for effortless organization, you need this chic bag.

$248
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Margaux - Double Zip Mini Crossbody Bag

This is a small bag for sure, but it has a an extra magnetic pocket between its two zippers for sneaky storage. It also comes in pink.

$148
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody Camera Bag

How darling is this red and white striped bag for summer? It's also cute accessory for Christmas season.

$198
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Bag Deals

Coach 'Mercer 30' Leather Satchel

This bag has beautiful gold accents and interior compartments to ease your organization. You can hold it by the top handle or wear the long strap on your shoulder.

 

$395
$199
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Bag Deals

Vince Camuto Kity Leather Convertible Wallet

This black glittery bag is the perfect go-to for special events. It goes with everything. If you want a more casual look, it comes in magenta and white leather (no sparkle).

$128
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Bag Deals

Rebecca Minkoff Washed Nylon Tote

Bring a fun pop of color to your life with this roomy carry-all tote. It's a great weekend bag or a much more fun option for an office. It even comes in black, which is always a reliable option.

$148
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody

Carry this textured tote by the handle or you can attach the removable chain. It has interior and exterior pockets and there are 3 colorways to shop. Don't miss this 83% discount.

$228
$38
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Bag Deals

Marc Jacobs Leather Mini Bucket Bag

This bag strikes the perfect balance between being trendy and timeless. It's perfect for the girl on the go since you can wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. It also comes in black, orange, and green

$450
$199
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

Sometimes all you need is a mini bag with your essentials. This sage green is stunning, but that's not your only option. Nordstrom Rack has this in six additional colors.

$175
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack

Marc Jacobs quilted backpacks are a classic purchase that you'll use forever and ever. Nordstrom Rack also has this in hot pink and black.

$200
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Saint Laurent Bag Deals

Saint Laurent Leopard Heart Print iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case on a Chain

This is ideal for those days when you just need the essentials: your phone and your card. If you love animal print, this 65% off deal is a total must-shop!

$725
$250
Nordstrom Rack

Dagne Dover Bag Deals

Dagne Dover Essentials Coated Canvas Clutch/Wallet

This little bag is so organized. There are compartments credit cards, cash, your phone, and even lip gloss. This will be your new night out must-have. Nordstrom has this in four colors.

$70
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Clare V Bag Deals

Clare V Tropezienne Quilted Nylon Tote

Enjoy maximum storage and a minimalist aesthetic with this quilted tote  from Clare V.

$235
$82
Nordstrom Rack

Frye Bag Deals

Frye Farrah Mini Saddle Bag

This Frye mini bag is giving Yellowstone chic vibes, right?

$178
$67
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Bag Deals

Madewell Simple Pouch Crossbody Bag

You'll use this bag forever. It's a great small bag for when you're on the run and just need your core essentials. It also works for a casual night out.

$98
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Simple Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag

Leopard goes with everything, right? You'll be looking for excuses to bring this bag with you.

$108
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Furla Bag Deals

Furla Vittoria Dome Crossbody Bag

Brighten up your ensemble with this stunning yellow top handle bag. This is a guaranteed compliment-getter.

$408
$210
Nordstrom Rack

While you're looking for bags, check out these amazing deals from Coach Outlet

