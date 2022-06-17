Watch Paris Hilton Get Ready for a Date Night With "Tom Cruise" in Deepfake Video

Watch : Paris Hilton's HOT COLLECTION of Celebrity Friends

Fans certainly didn't just cruise past this video on their FYPs.

Paris Hilton had plenty of TikTok users fooled when she posted a video on June 14 of her and what appeared to be Tom Cruise getting ready for a night out at his Top Gun movie premiere.

In her video, a man who strikes an uncanny resemblance to Tom walks out of the closet while putting on his blazer to tell Paris, "I don't want to be late to this premiere."

The This is Paris podcast host then appears in a sparkling gown, telling her date, "We should always run fashionably late—it's your night."

And after exchanging a few compliments, the pair embraced in front of the mirror to admire their red carpet looks.

"Do you think people are really gonna believe that we're a couple?" Paris asked, to which "Tom" quipped, "I think most people will believe anything."