90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Emily Reveals She Bought a "Back Up" Engagement Ring

In an exclusive look at the June 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily shocks her loved ones by revealing that she bought her own engagement ring in case Kobe doesn't buy one she likes.

Watch: 90 Day Fiance EXCLUSIVE: Emily Buys Herself a Wedding Ring

There's no denying that 90 Day Fiancé's Emily knows what she likes.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the June 19 episode, a wedding dress shopping trip inspires a major confession from Emily: She's already purchased her own engagement ring in case Kobe drops the ball. This garners some questionable looks from her friends and family.

Yet, Emily doubles down on her decision, sharing in a confessional, "I have to wear a ring forever, so I want it to be something that I love. It's not that I don't have faith in Kobe, but I also don't want to put that much pressure on him."

In her defense, if Kobe can't afford the ring of her dreams, why not just buy it herself?

While Emily's loved ones assure her that the ring is "really pretty," they do have some big questions. Namely, "What if he goes out and buys one?"

When Emily doesn't have a clear answer, one friend adds, "I just can't believe you went out and bought a ring."

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couples

Emily then claims that the ring is a "back up," telling the group that she'll "suck it up" and wear the one Kobe eventually buys.

Emily's friend is unconvinced, noting in a confessional, "I think it's a total control thing. But I think that's one thing she needs to relinquish full control of. But now here we are. If he goes out and buys a ring, I think it could be a little emasculating. Poor Kobe. There's tons of pressure on him right now. So, I feel for the guy."

Watch the jaw-dropping sneak peek above.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air Sundays at 8 p.m.

