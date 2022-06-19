Tom Brady, Steph Curry and More Athletes Who Keep Winning the Fatherhood Game

From NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, to MLB player Freddie Freeman and soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo, these professional athletes define cool dad.

Watch: Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

When it comes to fatherhood, these dads are in a league of their own.

While a Super Bowl title or championship status is cool, many athletes have one title that matters most: Dad!

It's certainly the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who is looking forward to celebrating Father's Day June 20 away from the football field. Instead, he just wants quality time with his three kids including Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

"I don't want to be left alone. I want all my kids around me, that's all I want," he exclusively shared with E! News' Daily Pop. "Maybe a little basketball or maybe a little pool time or something like that I'm cool with. As long as we're all together, there's nothing better than that."

Tom is just one of many professional athletes who wow sports fans on game day. But when the uniform comes off and the lights go black at the stadium, home is where the heart is.

"I'm just very lucky to be the dad to these kids," Tom said when supporting Hertz' "Let's Go" campaign. "They have great hearts, they work hard, they open my eyes to a lot of things. Being a parent has its challenges—as all parents know—but it's very rewarding too."

In celebration of Father's Day weekend, E! News is recognizing some of the best professional athletes who double as dads. When it comes to the list below, they are all winners.  

Instagram
Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors basketball player and dad to Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Cannon, 3

Instagram
Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback and dad to Sawyer, 5, Chandler, 5, Hunter, 3, and 11-month-old Tyler

Instagram
Kyle Busch

NASCAR driver and dad to Brexton, 7, and 1-month-old Lennix

tombrady / Instagram
Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and dad to Jack, 14, Ben, 12, and Vivian, 9

Instagram @bred_hampton
Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics basketball player and dad to Deuce, 4

Instagram
Justin Verlander

Houston Astros pitcher and dad to Genevieve, 3

Instagram
Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and dad to Cali, 7, Charley, 5, 17-month-old Cooper, and 6-month-old Chance 

Instagram
Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim centerfielder and dad to 23-month-old son Aaron

Instagram
Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and dad to Noah, 5, Skye, 3 and Jordyn, 3

EyePress News/Shutterstock
Cristiano Ronaldo

Professional footballer and dad to Cristiano Jr., 11, Eva, 5, Mateo, 5, Alana, 4, and 1-month-old Bella

Instagram
Austin Dillon

NASCAR driver and dad to Ace, 2

Instagram
Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback and dad to Sienna, 5, and 22-month-old Win 

Instagram
Jordan Spieth

Professional golfer and dad to 7-month-old Sammy

Jimmie Johnson Racing
Jimmie Johnson

INDYCAR driver and dad to Genevieve, 12, and Lydia, 9

Instagram
Patrick Wisdom

Chicago Cubs third baseman and dad to Molly, 2 and 13-month-old Claire 

Instagram
Raheem Mostert

Miami Dolphins running back and dad to Gunnar, 4, and 21-month-old Neeko

Instagram
Brandon Crawford

San Francisco Giants shortstop and dad to Braylyn, 9, Jaydyn, 8, Braxton, 6, Bryson, 3

Instagram
Freedie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and dad to Frederik, 5, and 16-month-old twins Brandon and Maximus

Instagram
Leo Messi

Professional footballer and dad to Thiago, 9, Mateo, 6, and Ciro, 4

Instagram
Jack Freestone

Professional surfer and dad to Banks, 4, and 10-month-old Koda 

Instagram
Dexter Fowler

MLB outfielder and dad to Naya, 8, and Ivy, 4

Instagram
Tyler Gaffney

NFL running back and dad to Jaxon, 5, and Conway, 3

Instagram
Kris Bryant

Colorado Rockies outfielder and dad to Kyler, 2

Instagram
Derek Carr

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback and dad to Dallas, 7, Derek Jr., 6, Deakon, 3, and 18-month-old Brooklyn 

Instagram
Julian Gressel

D.C. United soccer player and dad to 19-month-old Sophie

Instagram
Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and dad to 6-month-old Caiden

Instagram
Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals hockey player and dad to Sergei, 3, and Ilya, 2

