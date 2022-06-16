See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out.
The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
As seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News, Patrick, 43, happily chatted with Connor, 27, on the sidewalk following their meal. At one point, the actor gave a thumbs up to Connor before going their separate ways.
Despite having friends in Hollywood, Connor has largely remained out of the spotlight. In fact, he's an avid outdoorsman with a passion for the open seas, primarily using social media to share photos of his fishing expeditions and catch of the day. Last year, he launched an Instagram account dedicated to grilling and barbecue.
The Florida-based fishing enthusiast is the second child of Tom and Nicole, who adopted Connor and his 29-year-old sister Isabella during their 11-year marriage. In a rare comment about her older children, Nicole—who's also mom to daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11, with husband Keith Urban—told Australia's Who Magazine in 2018 that Connor and Isabelle "have made choices to be Scientologists" like Tom, adding, "As a mother, it's my job to love them."
Like Connor, Patrick is also a Scientologist, having helped open a new church outpost in Los Feliz, Calif., in 2013.
