Drake's New Album Is Coming Way Sooner Than You Ever Imagined

First Beyonce and now Drake?! Music fans are feeling spoiled by this news.

Just hours after streaming platforms revealed that Bey is expected to drop her next project Renaissance on July 29, Drake surprised fans by announcing he is releasing his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight on June 17. And honestly, we're more than OK with that.

His new music will come less than a year after his last album, Certified Lover Boy, hit airwaves in September 2021.

While Drake is keeping tight lipped on the details, he did reveal the apparent album cover, which features iridescent and edgy text over a black background.

He's also the mastermind behind Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), Nothing Was the Same (2013), Views (2016) and Scorpion (2018).

With 47 Grammy nominations under his belt, Drake has continued to make history in the music industry. Two years ago, he broke the record for most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits and most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever.