Drake's New Album Is Coming Way Sooner Than You Ever Imagined

First Beyonce and now Drake?! Music fans are feeling spoiled by this news.
Just hours after streaming platforms revealed that Bey is expected to drop her next project Renaissance on July 29, Drake surprised fans by announcing he is releasing his seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight on June 17. And honestly, we're more than OK with that.
His new music will come less than a year after his last album, Certified Lover Boy, hit airwaves in September 2021.
While Drake is keeping tight lipped on the details, he did reveal the apparent album cover, which features iridescent and edgy text over a black background.
He's also the mastermind behind Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), Nothing Was the Same (2013), Views (2016) and Scorpion (2018).
With 47 Grammy nominations under his belt, Drake has continued to make history in the music industry. Two years ago, he broke the record for most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits and most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever.
More recently, Drake—who is dad to 4-year-old Adonis—was featured on Jack Harlow's new song and music video for "Churchill Downs," which has gained more than 11 million views just this month.
But when it comes to his songwriting process, Drake explained to Rap Radar that crafting his new music can take time.
"I'll go like three weeks in between making songs, just because like I'm just kind of enjoying life," he said in 2019. "I'm enjoying living, going out with people. Investing in personal connections, and it's just making my music better."
The rapper also noted, "I have to do two things every album. I have to give the people that like to hear the singing enough to hold on to, and I have to give [Le]Bron enough bars."
Honestly, Nevermind is out at midnight.