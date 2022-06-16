Liam Payne Steps Out With Ex-Girlfriend Danielle Peazer 9 Years After Their Breakup

Watch : Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split

Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer got a whole lot of history.

The former couple were spotted leaving in the same car after the Soccer Aid Aftershow Bash in London, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.

An eyewitness tells E! News that while riding away, Danielle wasn't too interested in being seen as she put her head down in the car. But despite their incognito exit, the eyewitness said Liam appeared to be "quite animated," adding, "It seemed like he was in a good mood and had enjoyed himself at the party."

Liam and Danielle's outing comes nine years after the One Direction star and The X Factor dancer reportedly called it quits.

E! News has reached out to his rep for comment on their latest outing but hasn't heard back.

Danielle isn't the first person Liam has hung out with since becoming single two months ago. On May 24, he was spotted walking arm-in-arm with model Aliana Mawla in London, one day after his rep confirmed to E! News that he and Maya Henry had ended their engagement for the second time.