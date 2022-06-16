Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Responds to Maddie Ziegler's Criticism About "Toxic Environment"

Watch : Maddie Ziegler's Rise From Dancing Tween to Superstar

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller has fired back after one of her most famous former students, Maddie Ziegler, criticized her teaching methods.

The Abby Lee Dance Company founder, who often voiced blunt critiques of her students on the Lifetime reality show, was famously moved to tears after the ex-child star's mom informed her in a 2016 season six episode that they were exiting the series.

Maddie, now 19, said in a June 14 cover interview with Cosmopolitan that she hasn't spoken to her past instructor since she left the show. Maddie said that "for the longest time, we felt so guilty," as Abby "trained me, she helped me."

"But also," Maddie continued, "I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment. I was like, 'This is not for me. I can't do this.'"

Abby, 56, posted a 10-minute YouTube video on June 16 in response to Maddie's comments.