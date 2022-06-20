Why Shay Mitchell's Backpack Cooler Needs to Be Your Summer Must-Have

We interviewed Shay Mitchell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Shay's own line, BÉIS. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shay Mitchell is more than prepared for summer.

Just in time for the hottest months of the year, the actress' BÉIS brand launched The Terry Collection. Described by Shay as poolside-ready items that can take your summer to the next level, shoppers are already taking advantage of many items including the Terry Backpack Cooler.

BÉIS designed the backpack to include an insulated cooler compartment that is removable and complete with its own handle. In other words, you can pack Shay's tequila seltzer brand Onda and your pool essentials all in one place. Yes, Shay and her team think of everything.

Before you head to the water, check out Shay's recommendations below.