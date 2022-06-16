Why Tom Brady Credits "Unbelievable" Wife Gisele Bündchen for Keeping Their Family Running

Watch : Tom Brady REACTS to Getting Caught in Underwear on Video

Tom Brady is giving credit where credit is due.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ has spent most of his life being a rock star on the football field, but the 44-year-old athlete and father of three knows he couldn't do it without the support of his wife of 13 years Gisele Bündchen.

"When I'm happy and doing the things I love, she's happy," Brady exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 16. "I think football is a big commitment, that's the most challenging part...It's a big commitment for her. She takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met. It really allows me to go out and do what I love do."

Of course, Bündchen has her own decades-long career as one of the world's highest-paid supermodels.

Brady gushed of his wife's success, "She's the best. She never surprises me. She's back there working and just shows everyone she's unbelievable as ever at what she does."