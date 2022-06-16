Maddie Ziegler's Activewear Drop is Size-Inclusive and Affordable: Here are Her Favorite Looks

We interviewed Maddie Ziegler because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Maddie Ziegler is a paid spokesperson for Fabletics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Reliable activewear is such an essential aspect of working out. Whether you're hitting the gym, the dance studio, or just running errands, wearing pieces that move as you do is key. With so many activewear brands out there, it can be tough to narrow down your shopping, but you should take a cue from Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alum is such a big fan of Fabletics that she has her own collection with the brand.

Maddie told E!, "I love shopping at Fabletics because Fabletics offers stylish, on-trend, high-performance activewear that makes you look and feel your best. I also love how inclusivity is so important to the brand- each look is created for all shapes and sizes. The pieces are so affordable and accessible to everyone!"

And, of course, her lifetime of dance experience factored into the design process. She explained, "Comfort is key to me. I am always on the move whether working, travelling, or exercising, so I wanted to design a collection that could support and make me feel good in every aspect of my life."

The Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics collection is size-inclusive, affordable, and fashionable with that tried and true comfort you can always expect from Fabletics.