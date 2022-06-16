Colton Haynes DM'd this Magic Mike Star About Playing Brothers

Watch : Colton Haynes SHAMELESSLY DMs BLACKPINK

When one of Colton Haynes' acting inspirations followed him on Instagram, he found himself making an unexpected pitch.

"It was Channing Tatum," the Teen Wolf and Arrow alum said on the latest episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs. "I don't know why, but in my head, clearly, he wanted to play brothers in a project he possibly had coming out."

His response? "I basically said, 'How much time do I have to prepare for our movie where we play brothers? I'll need one to three months if it's for Magic Mike 3," Haynes shared. "'Please let me know.'"

Though Tatum never responded about playing siblings, Haynes said, "I told him how much I admired his work and how much I related to him starting out in this industry," he told E! News. "He's been very nice."

Whether it's Tatum, singer J Balvin or comedian Meg Stalter, Haynes has always been lucky in making friends over DMs…except for when it comes to his favorite K-Pop girl group.