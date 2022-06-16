Even Kendall Jenner Was Confused By Her Cucumber Cutting Skills on The Kardashians

While Kendall Jenner maintains a sense of humor over her cucumber slicing skills, it does make her ponder why she lacks them.
On a May 12 episode of her family's Hulu docu-series The Kardashians, the model cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom Kris Jenner offered to have her chef do it for her. Now, a month later, the model is still laughing off the teasing she endured online over the now-viral moment.
"Watching it back, I was like, 'Why did I cut it like that?'" Kendall said on June 15 at Hulu's The Kardashians panel and screening for Television Academy members, held ahead of September's 2022 Emmys. "I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.'"
Kendall continued, "But I think it's hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn't be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things."
The reality star had laughed off her cucumber cutting fail before. Soon after the scene sent the Internet into a frenzy, she retweeted a screenshot of herself, which contained the caption, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f--king cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed #TheKardashians." In her retweet, Kendall wrote, "Tragic!"
Her family got in on the fun, too. On May 23, her sister Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy, showing Kendall dancing as the Kylie Cosmetics founder takes a sip of her drink. Kylie captioned the clip, "Me and cucumber girl."
On May 26, Kendall shared on Instagram a photo of a knife and a cucumber on a cutting board, writing, "Here we go again."