Jennifer Hudson's Talk Show Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

And I am telling you... that you're going to need to mark Sept. 12 on your calendar.

Why, you may ask? Well, it's the premiere date for Jennifer Hudson's new daytime television show, The Jennifer Hudson Show. Warner Bros. announced the date and team behind the series on June 16.

"I can't believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show!!!" the American Idol alum shared on Instagram. "Let's light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that's my birthday !!!"

According to the media release, Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent will helm the series now that their time with Ellen DeGeneres is over. Lassner celebrated the news on Instagram, captioning the show poster, "I got a job."

The news comes just days after Jennifer became an official EGOT winner, meaning she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. At the June 12 Tony Awards, the Dreamgirls star took home the Best Musical award for producing the Broadway show, A Strange Loop.