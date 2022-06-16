Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal: This $360 Large Reversible Tote Is on Sale Today for Just $89

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love Kate Spade's chic bags and accessories as much as we do, chances are, you're well aware of Kate Spade Surprise, which offers up to 75% off everything sitewide. While that is amazing in itself, they also offer 24-Hour Deals of the Day, which give you an opportunity to save even more than you usually would. Since we're all about bringing you the best of the best deals, we just had to highlight this one.

Kate Spade's Ava Reversible Tote is a large tote bag made from refined grain leather. It comes in 10 colors including parchment, black and classic saddle. We're deciding between the blazer blue and wintergreen ourselves. The bag is reversible, so you're basically getting two bags for the price of one. Talk about amazing! If that weren't enough, the Ava also comes with a cute removable coin purse in a contrasting color, which just adds to its chic and sophisticated look.

According to reviewers, the Ava Reversible Tote is the perfect bag for work and travel. One even said it had that "rare combo" of being good looking and practical. If you have a birthday to shop for or a recent grad starting a new job, this large tote makes an excellent gift idea.