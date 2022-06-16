Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal: This $360 Large Reversible Tote Is on Sale Today for Just $89

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love Kate Spade's chic bags and accessories as much as we do, chances are, you're well aware of Kate Spade Surprise, which offers up to 75% off everything sitewide. While that is amazing in itself, they also offer 24-Hour Deals of the Day, which give you an opportunity to save even more than you usually would. Since we're all about bringing you the best of the best deals, we just had to highlight this one.
Kate Spade's Ava Reversible Tote is a large tote bag made from refined grain leather. It comes in 10 colors including parchment, black and classic saddle. We're deciding between the blazer blue and wintergreen ourselves. The bag is reversible, so you're basically getting two bags for the price of one. Talk about amazing! If that weren't enough, the Ava also comes with a cute removable coin purse in a contrasting color, which just adds to its chic and sophisticated look.
According to reviewers, the Ava Reversible Tote is the perfect bag for work and travel. One even said it had that "rare combo" of being good looking and practical. If you have a birthday to shop for or a recent grad starting a new job, this large tote makes an excellent gift idea.
The best part is, the Ava Reversible Tote is Kate Spade Surprise's 24-Hour Deal of the Day today. It's originally $359 and typically on sale for $119. But today only, you can snag this tote for less than $90. That's an amazing deal, especially considering the bag's size and versatility. The price will go back up tomorrow, so be sure to snag this deal while you still can.
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal of the Day
Kate Spade Ava Reversible Tote
Kate Spade's Ava Reversible Tote comes in 10 colors including classics like black, white, navy and saddle, as well more bright options like plum wine and wintergreen to give your outfit a nice pop of color. The totes are reversible, so you're basically getting two bags in one. It's also pretty large with the dimensions of 11.42" H x 16.73" W x 6.30" D. It also comes with a cute coin purse!
Wondering what Kate Spade shoppers think of the Ava Reversible Tote? Check out the following reviews.
"Beautiful bag! Took this on a recent trip as it holds a ton of stuff and it is a classy looking style."
"I absolutely LOVE my new Ava Reversible Tote! It's such beautiful leather and has beautiful colors! Very classy tote!"
"Love Ava. Big and durable."
"I am traveling this summer and so far it's the perfect tote. It's lightweight, soft, and everything goes into it! Just perfect. Love it."
"Perfect work bag! I am totally in love!"
"Love this tote bag. The color is fantastic and the quality of the bag is what I expected from Kate Spade."
"Wonderful tote! This is the perfect size for work or play. Add an insert and your life will be organized."
"Very versatile bag. It carries everything I need and is so easy to move around. Also love the fact that I can have it in two colors."
