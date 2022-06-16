Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's More Relaxed Lifestyle After Health Scares

Watch : Justin Bieber Updates Fans on Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber know they don't have to go through their health scares alone.

Back in March, the 25-year-old model experienced what she described as "stroke-like symptoms" and was taken to the hospital, where she underwent a heart procedure. And earlier this month, Justin, 28, announced he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused temporary paralysis in parts of his face.

But as the couple prioritizes their health, both Justin and Hailey are trying to maintain a more relaxed lifestyle.

"They have made a lot of lifestyle changes with Justin scaling back his shows, and Hailey has also slowed down with work," a source close to the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "They both decided they need to slow down and let their bodies heal. Having both of their health scares at the same time have been scary for them and has put a lot of stress into their lives."

And while their health scares appear to have come as a complete surprise, the source said both Justin and Hailey have remained supportive of each other and have been able to work through it.