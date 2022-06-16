Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's More Relaxed Lifestyle After Health Scares

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber know they don't have to go through their health scares alone.
Back in March, the 25-year-old model experienced what she described as "stroke-like symptoms" and was taken to the hospital, where she underwent a heart procedure. And earlier this month, Justin, 28, announced he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused temporary paralysis in parts of his face.
But as the couple prioritizes their health, both Justin and Hailey are trying to maintain a more relaxed lifestyle.
"They have made a lot of lifestyle changes with Justin scaling back his shows, and Hailey has also slowed down with work," a source close to the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "They both decided they need to slow down and let their bodies heal. Having both of their health scares at the same time have been scary for them and has put a lot of stress into their lives."
And while their health scares appear to have come as a complete surprise, the source said both Justin and Hailey have remained supportive of each other and have been able to work through it.
"They are happy they have each other," the source explained. "It's definitely brought them closer in the last couple of months."
That love was put on display earlier this week when Hailey appeared on Good Morning America. During her candid interview, the model offered a rare look into her romance with Justin when discussing their health scares.
"I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation," she said on June 15. "And I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer ‘cause you're going through this together. You're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really bonds you through these times."
Through the difficult times, Hailey has still been able to accomplish one of her biggest goals to date. Earlier this week, the businesswoman was able to launch her Rhode skincare line. And in less than 24 hours, some of the beauty items sold out due to high demand.
"She has a great team helping her and is grateful she can share her skincare passion with her fans," the source told E! News. "She's put all of her focus on the brand in the last year and hopes everyone loves it as much as she does."