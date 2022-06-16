Ozzy Osbourne "Recuperating Comfortably" at Home After "Major" Surgery

Watch : Ozzy Osbourne vs. Bon Jovi Cover Band FINAL Battle

Ozzy Osbourne is singing the praises of his fans amid his health journey.

Two days after he underwent what his wife Sharon Osbourne described as a "very major operation," the Black Sabbath rocker shared he's on the mend.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he tweeted June 15. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Ozzy isn't the only one who is thankful for the kind words. "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" Sharon wrote on Instagram Stories June 14. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."