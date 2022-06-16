Why Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Doesn’t Talk Politics Anymore

Quinta Brunson used to be an outspoken advocate when it came to politics, but that all changed when ABC green-lit Abbott Elementary.
As the series creator, Quinta understands that a lot rides on the show's success. "I used to be really vocal online and I've stopped because I just don't want to be right now," she said in the Hollywood Reporter comedy actress roundtable. "I want to take care of my show and my show is not just me, it's like 300 people under me, and I want to protect them."
On the other hand, Quinta gets that Abbott Elementary seems like a commentary on underfunded schools. Although the actress didn't set out to create a show with a political message, she said, "That's what got attached to it once it was out into the world."
And it's natural for people to discuss their takeaways from the show, but Quinta doesn't want to take an active role in those conversations. "I feel like the best thing I can do right now is preserve that and listen," she explained, adding, "But then, as a Black woman, people are like, 'Come on, give me your activist opinion.' And I don't really have one right now."
It's a sentiment that Tracee Ellis Ross totally gets, having been in the public eye for most of her life. As the Black-ish star told Quinta, "Well, I think as a Black woman, societally, we know that we are often utilized and not centered. So, the act of being, and being safe, and being free, makes people think that you're going to have a point of view. Like your being-ness in and of itself is an act of revolution."
Tracee added that she tries to be mindful of how she approaches political issues, noting that she doesn't "know everything."
Nonetheless, Tracee tries to use her position to help others the best she can. "It's not about publicly sharing my point of view but advocating for those you're working with," she explained. "Like, 'Hey, I know you guys haven't noticed because it seems like everything's working fine, but there are no Black people here. So, we're going to do something about that, right? Because I'm not going to be able to stay here if we don't.'"
Amy Schumer chimed in to remind Quinta that no one is perfect and "you're going to f--k up."
Amy knows this all too well, who revealed that her own sense of humor has evolved since entering the industry. Per the Life & Beth creator, she's "educating myself and seeing the harm in joking around about things that are harmful and taking more responsibility and having it not just be about trying to sneak into this boys' club."
One person who doesn't seem quite as concerned about speaking out? Selena Gomez.
The Only Murders in the Building star said that she has a different perspective on being an influential figure because "it was ingrained in me to understand that I had a responsibility." Selena said, "I want to be remembered for the things that I'm doing."
Read the full roundtable discussion here.