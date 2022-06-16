Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sonogram of Her and Alec Baldwin's "Newest Baldwinita"

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

Hilaria Baldwin is almost in seventh heaven.

The pregnant star, expecting baby no. 7 and Alec Baldwin, gave her Instagram followers a peek at her little one through a sonogram June 15, writing, "Newest Baldwinita says 'hi.'" In the black and white snap, the baby is seemingly waving at the camera, which fans couldn't get enough of. "Already in action," commented one, as another wrote, "I see the resemblance already."

Back in March, Hilaria and Alec announced they're expanding their family with a video of them sharing the news with their six children: Carmen, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 21 months; and Lucia, 15 months. (The actor also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger).

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."