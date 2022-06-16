Singer Anitta Is Dating Producer Murda Beatz

Watch : Anitta Delivers Twerking MASTERCLASS at BBMAs 2022

Anitta has officially found that that irreplaceable feelin'.



In case you missed it, the Brazilian pop star, 29, recently had fans buzzing when she and producer Murda Beatz, 28, went Instagram official in celebration of Brazilian Valentine's Day (June 12). Now, a source also confirms to E! News that the two are officially dating and have been "spending a lot of time together."



As far as their budding romance goes, the insider also noted that although it "hasn't been very long," Murda—born Shane Lee Lindstrom—recently "flew home" to her native country of Brazil to meet her family, proving that their relationship is growing stronger by the minute.



E! News has reached out to reps for comment.



The couple's Instagram official debut comes just a few weeks after Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, opened up about about her personal life during a chat with Interview Magazine.

"For the people close to me, I'm scared of them hurting me somehow," she told J Balvin during their sit-down in late May. "Even though I'm scared, I still keep letting people into my life. I meet new people every day and bring them into my routine and I don't think about it."