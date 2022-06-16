Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's 19-Year-Old Son Makes Rare Public Appearance

And just like that…Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie Broderick is all grown-up.
The 19-year-old joined his dad, 60, for an event celebrating the actor's recent Haute Living cover at the Zero Bond club in New York on June 13. The father-son duo were all smiles as they posed for pictures alongside the front of the magazine in their suits and ties.
"[Spending] time with dear ones; to have time to spend with the people you love and who love you," Matthew said in his interview for the cover story, "that's the greatest luxury."
While this marked a rare public appearance for James, this isn't the first time he's attended a big event. He and his twin sisters—Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, 12—walked the red carpet at the opening of their parents' Broadway play Plaza Suite back in March, and he came to the premiere of Sarah Jessica's Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… in December.
James has also made the occasional appearance on his mom's Instagram. For instance, the actress posted a picture of him starting college in September, as well as a tribute to her firstborn on his 19th birthday in October.
"He is 19. Today," SJP wrote on social media at the time. "He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell."
"New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes," she continued. "New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings. On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays. Our Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW. Happy Birthday. Balloons. Candles. Hoping every birthday wish to come true. Xxx, Mama."