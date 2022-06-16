shopDisney's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale: Stock Up on Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel Must-Haves Now

Now's your chance to score free Disney stuff during shopDisney's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale. It's a great time to shop Disney, Pixar and Star Wars tees for adults and so much more.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 16, 2022 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleDisneyPixarShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
Ecomm, shopDisney B2G1shopDisney

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Getting anything for free is always a plus in our book, but scoring free stuff at Disney? Now, that's nothing short of magic.

Right now, shopDisney is having a big summer mix, match and save sale where select items in their sale section are buy two, get one free with the code 3RDFREE. Whether you're a fan of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or Marvel, there's definitely something in there for you. ShopDisney doesn't hold these kinds of sales very often, so you'll want to take advantage of this incredible deal while you still can. 

Wondering what kinds of things you can get? If you're shopping for yourself (or a fellow Disney fan),comfy Marvel-themed lounge pants, Star Wars graphic tees and this adorable Mickey and Minnie tote bag are just a few things you can get during the Buy Two, Get One Free Sale. 

Shopping for kids? These $14 Woody and Buzz costume pajama sets are included in the sale. You can also get a stylish Loungefly backpack for their nuiMOs for just $8. 

Although not part of the current promo, kid's swimwear like this must-see Moana deluxe three-piece swimsuit or these Spider-Man swim trunks are on sale for a really good price. Plus, their line of beach towels for kids are so fun and most of them are on sale now for under $20. 

We've rounded up some things you can get during shopDisney's Buy Two, Get One Free Sale. Check those out below or shop here to see what kind of goodies they have in store for you. 

read
Surprise! A New Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Princess Collection Just Dropped at shopDisney

Disneyland Logo T-Shirt for Adults

Rep your love for The Happiest Place on Earth with this stylish logo tee. It features a vintage-inspired graphic, as well as a semi-cropped fit. 

$20
$18
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Denim Baseball Cap for Adults by Our Universe

This cool two-done denim baseball hat from Our Universe is a total classic. It's originally $35, but it's on sale today for just $15.

$35
$15
shopDisney

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

2

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married

3

What Khloe Kardashian Said About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Star Wars Lounge Pants for Adults

These cozy lounge pants feature an allover print of Grogu, The Mandalorian and Imperial Stormtroopers. It's originally $27, but it's on sale right now for $20. It makes a great gift for any Mandalorian fans!

$37
$20
shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tote Bag

This cute Mickey and Minnie tote will hold everything you need for a day at the Disney Parks. It's on sale now for less than $30, and it's part of the Buy Two, Get One Free sale.

$40
$29
shopDisney

Monsters, Inc. Semi-Crop Top for Women

No scares here! You can't help but smile when you rock this semi-crop Monsters, Inc. top. 

$30
$18
shopDisney

Marvel Logo Fashion T-Shirt for Women by Our Universe

Standout like the superhero you are with this ultra-stylish Marvel logo tee by Our Universe. Sizes range from XS to 3X, and it's on sale now for $37.

$50
$37
shopDisney

Oliver Pullover Sweater for Adults – Oliver & Company – Walt Disney World

This adorable Oliver & Company pullover is a total mood. It's made with 100% cotton French terry and features Walt Disney World screen art on the back. Best part is, it's on sale now for $25.

$55
$25
shopDisney

Percy Tie-Dye Pullover for Adults – Pocahontas – Disneyland

If you're more of a dog lover, you may want to snag this tie-dye pullover featuring Percy, the "privileged pooch" from Pocahontas. Like the sweatshirt above, this one also features a screen art at the back, but this time it's Disneyland. 

$55
$25
shopDisney

Star Wars Darth Vader T-Shirt for Adults

Apparently Lord Vader is just a "kid at heart." Who knew? You can get this fun Darth Vader t-shirt on sale for $18.

$30
$18
shopDisney

Marvel Logo Jogger Pants for Adults

These Marvel logo joggers are fit for a superhero. They're made with soft knit fabric and feature an allover comic art graphic with Marvel's iconic logo. 

$37
$20
shopDisney

Stitch Cooler Bag

Although this Stitch-themed cooler isn't included in the Buy Two, Get One Free sale, shopDisney is running a promo where you can score this for just $16 with any purchase. It's a family beach must-have!

$25
$16
shopDisney

Looking for more great things to shop? Check out 24 Affordable, Rattan Bags, Shoes, Earrings, Hats, and More to Elevate Your Summer Look.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

2

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married

3

What Khloe Kardashian Said About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

4

Meet Law and Order's Newest Recruit For Season 22

5

Riverdale Actor Allegedly Plotted to Kill Justin Trudeau

Latest News

shopDisney's Sale Section Is Buy 2, Get 1 Free for a Limited Time Only

Beyoncé Announces New Renaissance Era: All the Buzzworthy Info

Update!

Kevin Spacey Granted Unconditional Bail in U.K. Sexual Assault Case

Amazon Home Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Pottery Barn

Exclusive

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Seasonal Style Forecast

Pete Davidson Makes His Debut on The Kardashians at Long Last

Update!

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know