Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Seasonal Style Forecast

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If anyone knows about summer fashion, it's Bravo star Paige DeSorbo. She has been gracing our TV screens with stylish ensembles for four seasons of Summer House... and on Winter House, and on Instagram, of course. We love shopping Paige's affordable recommendations, which is why she is our current Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor.
Paige will share her beauty, fashion, and travel recommendations with E! shoppers all summer long. She dished on her must-haves for The Hamptons and how she adapts her style when she visits boyfriend Craig Conover in Charleston.
If you are looking for some style inspiration, here's Paige's seasonal fashion forecast.
Paige DeSorbo's Summer Style Essentials
E!: What are some of your summer staples in the Hamptons? What would be in your summer capsule?
PD: Oversized button-ups in every color. I was really into pink and green this summer. A crisp white button-up is a must-have too. I always have to have one.
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jackets
"You need a really good leather jacket. I always spend the most money on coats. Coats really change your whole look and take an outfit to the next level. That is something I will splurge on."
Paige shared this leather jacket in her roundup of affordable date night looks. It comes in 10 colors with sizes ranging from small to 2X.
Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker
Paige shared, "In the summer, I wear a lot of Superga. They're easy and a little less formal. They're not a bright, white leather, so they're not as harsh."
There are many colorways to choose from. These shoes have 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
She added, "I also wear a lot of Nike Air Forces. A really good white sneaker is another staple item. It's a must. You need to have a really good white sneaker."
These iconic sneakers have been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Addison Rae, and other It Girls who prove that they are truly timeless. They come in so many colors.
Cape Robbin Lithe Square Open Toe
"I love the trendy odd-shaped shoes. I think geometric heels are really cool," the Summer House star shared.
This shoes come in seven colors.
Meladyan Oversized Linen Blazer
Paige advised, "A must is a really good oversized blazer. I also find that men's blazers tend to be a better quality, so if you're struggling to find a nice one, you can shop from the men's section."
This linen blazer comes in 7 colors.
Paige DeSorbo's Charleston Fashion Tips
E!: I imagine that it would be fun to date someone who lives in Charleston because there's such a distinct color palette and fun prints with the fashion and decor.
PD: You get it. When I'm shopping, I'll say to myself "That's so perfect for Charleston." Also, Charleston's sense of style is so different than my innate sense of style, but I've kind of grown to love it. It's almost like a challenge sometimes. I think that being the best dressed is really having the perfect outfit for the perfect occasion. An outfit that's perfect for a night out probably won't work for brunch with your boyfriend's mom. Having an appropriate outfit for different situations is what really makes you well-dressed.
E!: When you're packing for a Charleston visit, what are some of the priority pieces that are especially suited for the location?
PD: I'm more preppy and a little more timeless when I go to Charleston and I try to stay away from my New York City outfits. I definitely wear a lot more pastel colors. I wear more collared shirts.
Amazon Essentials Men's Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt
"My go-to for anything if you don't know what to wear is a white button-up, an oversized one. You can really do anything with it and style it in so many ways," Paige explained.
This shirt has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 30 colors.
ASOS Design Wide Leg Linen Pants in Oatmeal
"I wear a lot of trousers in Charleston. It's also just so much hotter down there. I wear a lot of trousers and sneakers," Paige shared.
ASOS has these trousers in standard, petite, tall, hourglass, and maternity sizes.
Wecoe 4 Pack of Headbands
Amazon has six sets with four different colors each.
Paige previously recommended these headbands in her Amazon date night looks roundup.
Paige DeSorbo's Style Inspiration
E!: Do you have any style icons that you look to for inspiration?
PD: I would say my number one style icon is definitely Audrey Hepburn. When I was really little, my grandma was obsessed with her. She would always play her movies. When I see pictures of her now, the outfits she's wearing still work.
I love a classic fashion sense and a classic fashion icon, but at the same time, I'm 29 years old. I love Hailey Bieber and I love being super trendy. I go back and forth with my style. I feel like you don't have to have one style. There are some days where I am so preppy and classic with a white tennis skirt. And, then there are other days where I'm wearing metallic turquoise. It just depends on what mood I'm in. I don't have to pick one type of style. I can go back and forth or combine sensibilities.
Scktoo High Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt School
This tennis skirt comes in 10 colors and prints.
If you're looking for more outfits picked by Paige, she styled E! staffers in some of her favorite summer trends.