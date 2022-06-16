How Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself to Megan Fox

As the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy.
On the June 15 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Sharna Burgess revealed that she steers clear of comparing her current relationship with Brian Austin Green to the actor's past marriage to Megan Fox.
"Bri had a whole life with another person and babies," she shared with host Nick Viall. "But there's no comparison and why would you compare? That obviously didn't work for a reason."
She continued, "The idea of comparing yourself to anyone sets you up for failure. You can only focus on who you are, who you love, how you can be there for that person and focus on the future ahead, while knowing that you have to make space for all these things because they had a life before you."
Rather being competitive with the Transformers actress—who got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January—the Dancing With the Stars champ explained that from the get go, she wanted to be friendly with Megan for the sake of the three kids—Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5—Brian shares with her.
Brian—who also shares Kassius Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil—said his kids absolutely notice the drama-free relationship between the two women, something he really appreciates.
"The fact that they know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable," Brian said. "It really is."
The friendly feeling Sharna has towards Megan appears to be mutual. Brian posted a photo to Instagram of himself kissing girlfriend at Walt Disney World in July, and Megan commented, "Grateful for Sharna," adding a purple-heart emoji.
Sharna—who is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Brian—previously shut down comparison chatter when a fan asked, "How do you deal with following in Megan Fox's footsteps?" during an Instagram Story Q&A.
"Normally, I won't answer these types of questions," she wrote in March. "But I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners' x. Or to other women in general. That's because society has made it out that we are a bitchy and competitive gender, that we can't be possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she' (whomever that is you) has. We are measured by the looks and our weight more than anything else."
In the end, Sharna's answer to the question—how do you follow in Megan's footsteps?—was clear: "I don't."