How Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself to Megan Fox

As the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy.

On the June 15 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Sharna Burgess revealed that she steers clear of comparing her current relationship with Brian Austin Green to the actor's past marriage to Megan Fox.

"Bri had a whole life with another person and babies," she shared with host Nick Viall. "But there's no comparison and why would you compare? That obviously didn't work for a reason."

She continued, "The idea of comparing yourself to anyone sets you up for failure. You can only focus on who you are, who you love, how you can be there for that person and focus on the future ahead, while knowing that you have to make space for all these things because they had a life before you."

Rather being competitive with the Transformers actress—who got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January—the Dancing With the Stars champ explained that from the get go, she wanted to be friendly with Megan for the sake of the three kids—Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5—Brian shares with her.