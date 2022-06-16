See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch : Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy

North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south.

Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.

When it comes to her grandkids' birthdays, grandma Kris Jenner never misses a beat, as she posted a heartfelt tribute to her third grandchild on Instagram. "Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you are growing up!" she captioned her post, which featured several pics of North over the years.

Kris' caption continued, "I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire! You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!!"