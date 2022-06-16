Murder Victim's Sister Asking Hulu to Remove Dead Asleep Doc Done Without Family's Permission

Brooke Preston's sister is calling for the removal of a Hulu documentary centered around her murder.

Almost six months after Dead Asleep was released, Jordan Preston continues to speak out against the doc, which Hulu touts on its website as a "ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre" that explores if Brooke's convicted killer Randy Herman Jr.⁠ did "really commit a brutal murder in his sleep."

Not only has Jordan launched a change.org petition asking Hulu to remove the film⁠—which includes interviews with Herman—from the streaming platform, but she's also harnessed the power of social media to raise awareness that the documentary was made without her family's consent.

In a video posted on TikTok this week, Jordan shared that she was recently contacted by Delta Air Lines about how the company was "removing the doc from all their aircrafts" as in-flight entertainment after her family petitioned against the film.

"Never stop fighting for the ones you love," she wrote, adding in the caption of her post, "Thank you, @delta. I truly hope Hulu follows in your footsteps and chooses human decency over profit."