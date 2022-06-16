Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married in Hawaii

Watch : Dog the Bounty Hunter Marries Again Amid Family Turmoil

Say aloha to the newlyweds!

Dog the Bounty Hunter alum Lyssa Chapman⁠ tied the knot with partner Leiana Evensen during a Hawaiian ceremony on June 3 after more than five years together. The couple announced the news on Instagram, with Lyssa—who is the daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain⁠—writing alongside photos of the waterfront nuptials, "I'm so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love."

According to Leiana, she and Lyssa kept the wedding "a secret" and chose to announce it a few days later "to soak it all in and just enjoy each other."

"We now have the rest of our lives to soak in the love," Leiana continued in a post of her own, adding in a message addressed to her new wife, "Committed to growing love with you each and everyday from this moment forward. I love you baby!!!"