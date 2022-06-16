Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married in Hawaii

Say aloha to the newlyweds!
Dog the Bounty Hunter alum Lyssa Chapman tied the knot with partner Leiana Evensen during a Hawaiian ceremony on June 3 after more than five years together. The couple announced the news on Instagram, with Lyssa—who is the daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain—writing alongside photos of the waterfront nuptials, "I'm so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love."
According to Leiana, she and Lyssa kept the wedding "a secret" and chose to announce it a few days later "to soak it all in and just enjoy each other."
"We now have the rest of our lives to soak in the love," Leiana continued in a post of her own, adding in a message addressed to her new wife, "Committed to growing love with you each and everyday from this moment forward. I love you baby!!!"
Their marriage comes nine months after her dad, born Duane Chapman, wed Francie Frane in a private ceremony. In September, Dog confirmed his union with the rancher and told E! News in a statement, "Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife. We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes."
Lyssa previously appeared alongside her father and his fifth wife, Beth Chapman, on seven out of the eight seasons of his eponymous A&E reality show. After Beth passed away in 2019 following a battle with throat cancer, Lyssa said their family had "lost our strongest member."
"I miss you as deep as the ocean," she wrote in a tribute to the late reality star. "You always listened to me, heard every word I said. You'd digest my thoughts thru your head and spin them out to me in a way I could never understand. I need one of our talks, our arguments, our drinks. I don't think I'll ever understand why someone who is so needed in a family can be taken away."