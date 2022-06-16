How Peacock's Rutherford Falls Is Bringing Indigenous Stories to the Forefront

Watch : Ed Helms & Randall Park Dish on "True Story with Ed and Randall"

Rutherford Falls' Minishonka tribe might be fictional, but the Native representation is real.

The Peacock original series finds its charm in balancing comedic moments with authentic Indigenous representation—a goal that star and writer Jana Schmieding, who plays Reagan Wells, said was easy for the show's creative team to accomplish.

"These are daily experiences that we have in our lives, so it's very easy for us to make comedy about it because we're already laughing about it with each other," the actress exclusively told E! News. "It's just a matter of giving it some context, which I think we did in the first season."

After establishing the identity of the titular town and its Native tribe in season one, Schmieding said that in season two—which drops Thursday, June 16—the show is "really just having a good time and exposing some of those inner community situations that happen in Native lives."