Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker's Clothing Drop Brings a Rock-Inspired Edge to Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is the latest to prove that standout style runs in the family. The Blink-182 drummer's daughter Alabama Barker dropped her clothing line in May, 2022. Landon has co-designed a capsule collection with boohooMAN that represents his evolving personal style.
"I'm super excited I got to partner with boohooMAN on this collection. We spent a lot of time making sure that each piece would stand on its own and I hope everyone likes the looks as much as I do," Landon shared in a press release.
This drop has incredibly versatile pieces that anyone can style their own way, with oversized jackets, frayed trim, and skull accents. The collection has 40 pieces with prices ranging from $19 to $67.
Landon Barker's boohooMAN Collection
boohooMAN x Landon Barker Pearl Chain Detail High Neck Tank Top and PV Slogan Pinstripe Straight Leg Trouser
There's no need to think about accessorizing with this pink shirt since it comes with chic pearl details. You can pair it with these pinstripe straight leg pants for a sophisticated punk ensemble.
boohooMAN x Landon Barker Croc Vegan Leather Pin Detail Biker Jacket
A leather jacket will never go out of still. This faux croc vegan leather look has a skull pin for some added edge.
boohooMAN x Landon Barker Distressed Knit Graphic Badge Detail Jumper
Bring a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe with this distressed, relaxed fit sweater.
boohooMAN x Landon Barker Velour Badge Detail Lightweight Bomber
This will be your new go-to jacket. It's adorned with pins and it brings a rocker chic vibe to any outfit.
While you're shopping, check out this clothing collab from Landon's sister Alabama Barker.