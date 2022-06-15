Nick Lachey Offers Advice to BTS After They Announce Break

Watch : Nick Lachey Talks BTS Hiatus & Father's Day Traditions

Nick Lachey has some words of encouragement for BTS—and for fans worried by the band's recent announcement about their future plans.

The singer, who rose to fame with boy band 98 Degrees in the '90s, weighed in on the news that the South Korean pop group's rep confirmed on June 14: That its members planned to "take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats."

"I think everyone's got that creative itch that you have to scratch," Nick, 48, said on E!'s Daily Pop, "and for some, it works out."

On June 15, BTS member Jungkook clarified on the South Korean live streaming app VLive that BTS will not be disbanding or going on hiatus but will stay active as a group even as individual members work on their own projects, the group's rep told Rolling Stone.

Nick, who has also had some success as a solo artist, said on Daily Pop, "I still do stuff with 98 and I'm proud to say that 25 years later, we're still doing stuff together and still touring and I love it now more than I ever did. So I think there's room for both."