Onesies, Dresses, Tennis Skirts, & More Trending Activewear It Girls Wear Everywhere

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The newest in it girl trends? Chic activewear. Surprisingly, this trend isn't just for working out. Adorable activewear like golf skirts, onesies, and tennis dresses are great for breaking a sweat, but they're also trending for everyday activities.

Wear your golf skirt for brunch with your friends. Throw on your active dress for your next coffee run. Pair your yoga onesie with a blazer, tennis shoes, and high socks like the cool girl on your Instagram feed. You'll look so chic and experience ultimate comfort when you're rocking this trend.

Scroll below for onesies, dresses, tennis skirts, and accessories from Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Amazon, and more to rock the activewear trend wherever and whenever.