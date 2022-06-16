The Kardashians: Everything Khloe Kardashian Said About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

Watch : How Khloe Kardashian Found Out Tristan CHEATED AGAIN

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her honest thoughts on Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit.

In the June 16 season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 37, learned that the NBA star was expecting his third child after he was sued by Maralee Nichols for pregnancy and child-related expenses in December. (Tristan welcomed a baby boy that same month.)

Sharing her initial shock, Khloe asked Kim Kardashian, "What the f--k is this?" As her sister explained what was happening over the phone, Khloe added, "Oh my god. This cannot be happening."

In his own legal filings, Tristan acknowledged that he had slept with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March 2021. Khloe and Tristan, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, were dating at the time but ultimately went their separate ways that June.

Throughout the episode, Khloe processed her grief in multiple confessionals and conversations with her family members including Kim, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick. "It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it," Khloe explained. "I tried so hard."