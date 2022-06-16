Say Yes to the Dress Kicks Off Its 20th Season With Plenty of Laughter, Tears and Bridezillas

It's wedding season, baby!
The historic 20th season of Say Yes To The Dress, premiering July 9 on TLC, promises more tears, more fights and, duh, more bridezillas at Kleinfeld Bridal in this E! News' exclusive sneak peek.
"It's impossible, it truly is, to sum up everything that's happened within these four walls," Kleinfeld's Randy Fenoli says. "Just the magic and the dreams."
Magic, dreams and plenty of opinionated brides and their family members. "I'm going to be a bit challenging," one prospective bride-to-be says, while another complains, "All these dresses and I can't find one?"
The brides aren't the only ones feeling a little feisty. When Randy, one of Kleinfeld's iconic dress consultants, is faced with a bride's dress that he doesn't like, he says, "If you wear this to your wedding, I'm not going to sleep tonight."
But it's not all drama on the showroom floor—the season will also provide for plenty of nostalgia as a couple of former employees return to celebrate the big anniversary. The season also promises the return of Dance Moms' Jill Vertes, whose wedding will be featured after saying yes to the dress last year.
"Say Yes celebrates its crystal anniversary with brides unlike any they've experienced before," promises the network, "including a bride-to-be who got engaged mere hours before her appointment, as well as a bride who uses her feet instead of her hands. No bridal appointment is complete without a lively entourage, and this season raises the bar on hyper-opinionated mothers, fashion-forward fathers and scene-stealing sisters."
Consider us RSVP'd.
The season represents a renaissance for Kleinfeld and many the brides themselves, some of whom have waited throughout the coronavirus pandemic to say "I do" and pick out a gown.
"We were in a horrible year for some of these couples," Randy told E! News in July 2021. "Some brides have been dreaming of their wedding since they could walk. Planning their wedding, and then suddenly having it ripped down from under you—this big celebration and your future just being put on hold—it was so traumatic for some of these brides and couples."
With Kleinfeld Bridal back—and more dramatic than ever—pop the champagne and join the fun when the 20th season of Say Yes to the Dress premieres July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.