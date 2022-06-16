Say Yes to the Dress Kicks Off Its 20th Season With Plenty of Laughter, Tears and Bridezillas

Watch : Say Yes To The Dress Season 21 Official Trailer

It's wedding season, baby!

The historic 20th season of Say Yes To The Dress, premiering July 9 on TLC, promises more tears, more fights and, duh, more bridezillas at Kleinfeld Bridal in this E! News' exclusive sneak peek.

"It's impossible, it truly is, to sum up everything that's happened within these four walls," Kleinfeld's Randy Fenoli says. "Just the magic and the dreams."

Magic, dreams and plenty of opinionated brides and their family members. "I'm going to be a bit challenging," one prospective bride-to-be says, while another complains, "All these dresses and I can't find one?"

The brides aren't the only ones feeling a little feisty. When Randy, one of Kleinfeld's iconic dress consultants, is faced with a bride's dress that he doesn't like, he says, "If you wear this to your wedding, I'm not going to sleep tonight."

But it's not all drama on the showroom floor—the season will also provide for plenty of nostalgia as a couple of former employees return to celebrate the big anniversary. The season also promises the return of Dance Moms' Jill Vertes, whose wedding will be featured after saying yes to the dress last year.