West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera Are Reuniting Onscreen

They volunteer as tributes!
West Side Story co-stars and IRL couple Josh Andres Rivera and Rachel Zegler will star side-by-side in the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel, Lionsgate confirmed June 15.
The odds will be in their favor as Josh, 27, will play Sejanus Plinth, a mentor to a tribute from District 2 in the 10th annual Hunger Games and a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth. Meanwhile, Rachel, 21, is set to star as Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from impoverished District 12 in the who is mentored by Snow. And ICYMI, he goes on to become the tyrannical President of Panem in the OG movies.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is certainly a far cry from their last project together, which also happened to be where they met. Alas, the duo tried to keep their love under wraps—even while they promoted Steven Spielberg's musical. (In December, Rachel sneakily posted a series of photos, including one of her hugging Josh, that made her feel "great big love.")
It's certainly a far cry from their last project together, which also happened to be where they met. Alas, the duo tried to keep their love under wraps—even while they promoted Steven Spielberg's musical. (In December, Rachel sneakily posted a series of photos, including one of her hugging Josh, that made her feel "great big love.")
Come February, a source exclusively confirmed their romance E! News and shortly after, Josh and Rachel made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Oscars in March, where their film was up for four awards including Best Picture.
Since going public with their relationship, the pair has not shyed away from gushing over each other on social media, including a sweet shoutout Rachel wrote to her boyfriend on his birthday.
"you are everything i love about this world wrapped into one incredible man," the Snow White star wrote in May along with a black-and-white video of the two gazing into each other's eyes and smiling. "happy birthday, joshua. in this life, i like just doing laundry and taxes with you."